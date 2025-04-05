(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) TASHKENT, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council participated in the 39th session of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, held on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the IPU, which is taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 5-9 April 2025.

Members of the UAE Parliamentary Division engaged in a discussion on a draft resolution on the agenda of the 150th Assembly entitled'' The role of parliaments in advancing a two-State solution in Palestine'' and a panel discussion on ‘’Women shaping politics: Global networks''.

The General Debate of the 150th Assembly of the IPU will focus on the overall theme Parliamentary action for social development and justice and provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanise parliamentary action in this area.

