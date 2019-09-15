UrduPoint.com
UAE Parliamentary Division Presents Suggestions On Amending Arab Parliamentary Union Statute

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The Federal National Council, FNC, Parliamentary Division presented its suggestions on amending the Arab Parliamentary Union Statute during the ninth meeting of the sub-commission of the Arab Parliamentary Union Executive Commission that started today.

The division also highlighted the efforts of various Arab parliamentary divisions, under the framework of the Arab Parliamentary Union, and presented the UAE’s experience in various topics, including youth, women, children and senior citizens, as well as its efforts to achieve sustainable development and diversify the national economy.

In its suggestions, the division stressed that the Social Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliamentary Union should be in charge of dealing with social issues, except those related to youth, women, children and vulnerable people, noting that there are many social topics, apart from unemployment and poverty, such as violence, education, health, crime and immigration.

The Division also suggested that the Women’s, Children’s and Vulnerable Categories Affairs Committee should be in charge of senior citizens’ issues, and the Sustainable Development Committee should be in charge of developmental issues in the Arab world.

During its meeting today, the sub-commission, which includes representatives of nine countries, and the Arab Union’s General Secretariat, discussed the suggestions of parliamentary divisions from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, Algeria, Iraq, Palestine and Somalia. It also approved its work programme and agenda.

