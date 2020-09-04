UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) CAIRO, 3rd September 2020 (WAM) - Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, today headed the UAE's delegation to the 106th ministerial meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Council, which was presided virtually over by Kuwait.

The ministers discussed a number of topics, including the measures taken to mitigate the social, health, humanitarian and economic impact of COVID-19 and ways to support the State of Palestine to contain the fallout of the pandemic.

They also reviewed the necessary measures to help Lebanon deal with the Beirut explosion crisis.