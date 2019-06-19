UAE partakes of Arab League counterterrorism meeting

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The UAE participated in the 21st meeting held by the counterterrorism Arab task force which convened in the Arab League premises in Cairo today.

The two-day meeting focused on the role played by Arab media in countering terrorism and addressing hate speech and extremism.

Abdullah Al Hammadi, of the UAE permanent mission, to the Arab League, represented the country to the meeting.