UAE Participate In 47th Session Of Council Of OIC Foreign Ministers

Sun 29th November 2020

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC Foreign Ministers

NIAMYEY, Niger, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has participated in the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, CFM, of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, in the capital of the Republic of Niger, Niamey.

Held under the theme "United against Terrorism for Peace and Development," the two-day meeting was attended by Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger.

At the onset of the session, Al Hashemy handed over the CFM's presidency to Niger, wishing them success and good luck.

In her speech at the opening of the session, Al Hashemy expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to the Republic of Niger for hosting this session, which reflects its tireless efforts in serving Islamic causes and activating and strengthening the role of the OIC in addressing the various challenges facing Islamic nations in a way that supports development and prosperity.

She also praised the efforts made by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in strengthening the bonds of unity and solidarity to achieve the goals of the OIC.

She also indicated that the Palestinian cause is the central issue of the OIC, stressing the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state.

The UAE minister stressed the need to activate UN Resolution 224 on "Combating Defamation of Religions" and to initiate a dialogue with the concerned parties and the international community with the aim of preserving the values and principles of tolerance, coexistence, and the integration of minorities into society.

On the sidelines of the session, Al Hashemy held meetings with the heads of the delegations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Niger, the Republic of Chad, the Republic of Nigeria, and a number of delegations of OIC member states to discuss issues of common interest and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

