UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates As Guest Of Honour In Italy's LuBeC International Cultural Festival

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

UAE participates as Guest of Honour in Italy's LuBeC International Cultural Festival

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has attended the 15th edition of the LuBeC International Cultural Heritage Festival in which the UAE participated as the Guest of Honour and first Arab country to be hosted at the event.

The opening was attended by Omar Obaid Mohamed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy; Emanuela Claudia Del Re, Italian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Paolo Glisenti, Commissioner-General for Italy at Expo 2020 Dubai, along with a number of Italian officials and representatives of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, and Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The selection of the UAE as the festival's Guest of Honour highlights the richness of the country's cultural scene and reflects the long-standing relations between the UAE and Italy at the cultural and literary levels, not to mention the robust diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries," said Ghobash.

Ambassador Al Shamsi expressed his delight at the UAE's participation in the festival, which he said is considered one of the most important cultural events in Europe.

Related Topics

Europe UAE Dubai Italy 2020 Event Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

10 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

11 hours ago

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Set to Create Energy Corr ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.