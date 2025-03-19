UAE participates at EU’s Ninth Brussels Conference on ‘Standing with Syria: Meeting the Needs for a Successful Transition’

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Foreign Minister to the European Union, concluded a two-day visit to Brussels on 17th and 18th March 2025, where she represented the United Arab Emirates at the 9th Brussels Conference on ‘Standing with Syria: Meeting the Needs for a Successful Transition’.

The conference brought together EU institutions, key partner countries, the United Nations and other international organizations, and Syrian civil society, to mobilize global support for an inclusive and peaceful transition in Syria. Participants pledged assistance to ensure sustained support for Syrians, both within the country, and in countries across the region. They discussed ways to ensure the voluntary large-scale return of refugees in a way that will lessen burdens on host communities without overwhelming limited support infrastructure in Syria.

In her remarks, Nusseibeh commended the efforts of the assembled countries and organizations in helping to ensure a better future for Syria, and for the region. In this context, she placed special emphasis on the importance of a fully inclusive transition process in Syria, and stressed the essential part that women must play in achieving sustainable peace.

“There is a strong link between the active engagement of women in negotiating peace agreements, and the long-term durability of those post-conflict settlements”, Nusseibeh said.

“We must not close our eyes to this well-established fact. For Syria’s full potential to be reached, Syrian women must have a seat at the table.”

She furthermore stressed the importance of promoting tolerance and countering extremism and terrorism, urging close cooperation to ensure that terrorist groups cannot re-establish a safe haven on Syrian territory. In this context, she condemned the recent attacks on Syrian security forces by armed groups, and violence perpetrated against civilians, calling for full accountability for perpetrators.

She affirmed the UAE’s long-standing support for the people of Syria, amounting to more than EUR 1.5bn in UAE aid to the people in Syria and Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries since the start of the conflict, including EUR 250m in the past two years.

Nusseibeh also reaffirmed the UAE’s clear position in supporting Syria’s stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in this context urged Israel to abide by international law and the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement.

In addition to participating in the conference, she held discussions with EU officials, Members of the European Parliament, and with senior diplomats from Europe and the middle East.