UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In 'Non-Proliferation And Disarmament Initiative' Meeting In Japan

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

UAE participates in 'Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative' Meeting in Japan

The UAE has participated in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative, NPDI, in Nagoya City, Japan, with a delegation headed by Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs

NAGOYA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) The UAE has participated in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative, NPDI, in Nagoya City, Japan, with a delegation headed by Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs.

The meeting - which is held every five years - is a preparatory gathering to the NPT Review Conference, scheduled for next spring.

The final communique of the meeting noted the significant achievements of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, NPT, in the 50 years that have passed since its entry into force and its instrumental role in non-proliferation.

The statement called on parties to the treaty to fulfill their obligations under the treaty, and stressed that the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative would continue to take steps to achieve more progress towards greater transparency of nuclear arsenals.

The statement said the initiative would provide a set of proposals to contribute to the success of the NPT Review Conference.

The Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative, NPDI, includes - along with the United Arab Emirates - Australia, Canada, Chile, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, and Turkey.

Related Topics

Australia Turkey Canada Nuclear UAE Germany Nagoya Progress Poland Japan Chile Philippines United Arab Emirates Mexico Nigeria Netherlands

Recent Stories

National U16 Three-Day Tournament to commence from ..

13 minutes ago

Third Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff Ama ..

19 minutes ago

With 319,494 pilgrims Pakistan tops countries in p ..

21 minutes ago

3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings begins in Abu D ..

23 minutes ago

EGA signs agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea ..

23 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in separate road accidents i ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.