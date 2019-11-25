- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE participates in 'Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative' Meeting in Japan
UAE Participates In 'Non-Proliferation And Disarmament Initiative' Meeting In Japan
Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:45 PM
The UAE has participated in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative, NPDI, in Nagoya City, Japan, with a delegation headed by Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs
NAGOYA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) The UAE has participated in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative, NPDI, in Nagoya City, Japan, with a delegation headed by Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs.
The meeting - which is held every five years - is a preparatory gathering to the NPT Review Conference, scheduled for next spring.
The final communique of the meeting noted the significant achievements of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, NPT, in the 50 years that have passed since its entry into force and its instrumental role in non-proliferation.
The statement called on parties to the treaty to fulfill their obligations under the treaty, and stressed that the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative would continue to take steps to achieve more progress towards greater transparency of nuclear arsenals.
The statement said the initiative would provide a set of proposals to contribute to the success of the NPT Review Conference.
The Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative, NPDI, includes - along with the United Arab Emirates - Australia, Canada, Chile, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, and Turkey.