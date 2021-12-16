UAE participates in 10th Global Conference on Health Promotion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The UAE participated in the 10th Global Conference on Health Promotion for Well-being, Equity, and Sustainable Development, held virtually from 13th to 15th December.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) organised the conference, attended by heads of state and government, ministers, global experts in health promotion, representatives from international organisations, development partners, civil society organisations, professional organisations, patient organisations, think tanks and academia.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, delivered a speech on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He said, "Since its founding 50 years ago, the UAE had firmly believed that investing in people achieves the highest outcomes and returns. As the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, said, 'Building the human being is the true wealth.'"

Al Owais added, "Although it was established only 50 years ago, the UAE has become one of the countries that formulate standards and measures for nations to flourish. As a result, the UAE has participated in launching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2020, in collaboration with the United Nations, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The country has also occupied a seat representing the Asia-Pacific region and the Arab groups, and played an instrumental role in issues like energy, education, global partnership, health, water, and women empowerment.

"

The UAE health minister continued, "We are now moving forward more than ever to achieve what we have planned and looking forward eagerly to the future. We, along with the Cabinet team, have approved the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 to promote an integrated concept of well-being to advance the quality of human life in all aspects of life, including economic, social, environmental, and health aspects."

"Global solidarity, mobilising national energies, transferring knowledge, and delivering quality health services to those in need is the backbone to address COVID-19 and future pandemics. We are happy with what the UAE has achieved in this field. However, we must remain vigilant and maintain all preventive, curative and rehabilitative measures to enter the recovery phase at the social, economic, and health levels," Al Owais said, in conclusion.

The conference objectives were on extending health promotion to advance well-being and equity, build on evidence and experience, foster healthier populations; identify realistic interventions for health promotion and well-being to accelerate progress in achieving the SDGs; emphasise the role of health promotion in public health emergency preparedness and response, and seize opportunities to build healthier, fairer societies; explore innovative health promotion approaches to enable societies and communities to flourish.