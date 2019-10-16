UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In 11th Meeting Of GCC Attorneys General

Wed 16th October 2019

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) The United Arab Emirates participated in the 11th Meeting of the GCC Attorneys General in the Omani capital to review the regulations governing the workings of public prosecution departments in the region.

The UAE delegation was headed by Attorney General Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi and a number of UAE Public Prosecution top executives.

The meeting deliberated the mechanism governing the selection of inspection teams at the public prosecution departments across the region.

The participants also reviewed the recommendations of the meetings of the specialised committees, including extradition of the accused in light of the agreements signed by the GCC States in this respect.

