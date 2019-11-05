UAE participates in 13th session of Council of Arab Electricity Ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The UAE participated in the 13th ministerial session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Electricity, which was held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, under the chairmanship of Libya.

The UAE delegation was headed by Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, who stated that the session discussed several key issues related to ways of interconnecting and integrating Arab electricity and energy sectors.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Neyadi added that the council also discussed other relevant topics, most notably the development of the Arab Common Market for Electricity, which is a major pillar of Arab economic integration, due to the role of electricity in promoting economic and social development to serve Arab peoples.

The meeting then discussed ways of supporting the electricity sector in several Arab countries, as well as the executive plan of the Arab Strategy for Sustainable Energy approved by the Fourth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in Beirut, and the region’s cooperation with other countries and regional and international organisations related to energy, Al Neyadi said in conclusion.