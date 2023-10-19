Open Menu

UAE Participates In 26th Meeting Of GCC Information Ministers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of UAE Media Council, has participated in the 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers.

The meeting was held virtually under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdullah Nasser Al Harasi, Minister of Information of the Sultanate of Oman, who is the current session's president.

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), attended the meeting with the participation of the Ministers of Information of the GCC states.

Al Shehhi stressed the significance of the meeting's outcomes and recommendations in implementing the directives of the GCC leadership to keep pace with the rapid global changes in the media scene and to create a qualitative leap in Gulf media in all fields.

He explained that the meeting represents a platform that enhances joint media action in the GCC and helps integrate relevant efforts between its member states to develop Gulf media, exchanging experiences and best practices.

He reiterated the UAE's keenness to foster partnership in providing distinguished media content that aligns with the GCC states' mission.

The meeting touched upon several topics of common interest in the field of joint media action between the GCC states, including the decision of the Supreme Council to adopt the general framework of the strategic plan for mutual media cooperation of the GCC countries 2023-2030.

The strategic plan aims to set ambitious goals that display common aspirations to achieve a unified Gulf media vision, and it has been submitted to the Supreme Council of the GCC States' leaders from the Ministers' 25th meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the Code of Honour for Electronic Media for the GCC States, the media plan for the GCC missions abroad, the approval of several radio and television programmes, the adoption of the joint emergency plan during crises and disasters, and the common application of the GCC news agencies.

