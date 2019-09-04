UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In 27th International Defence Industry Exhibition In Poland

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

UAE participates in 27th International Defence Industry Exhibition in Poland

KLETSI, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) A delegation of the Ministry of Defence and General Command of the Armed Forces participated in the opening of the 27th International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) which started yesterday under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda.

On the sidelines of the event, the UAE delegation, led by Major General Pilot Isaac Saleh Mohammed Al Baloushi, Head of the Executive Administration for Industries and Defence Capacities Development at the Ministry of Defence, met with Polish Deputy Minister - Secretary of State Marek Lapinski, and Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant General Rajmund Andrzejczak and reviewed prospects of propelling defence cooperation between the two countries.

Al Baloushi conveyed the greetings of Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and discussed an array of issues of common interest.

The delegation also met with Lieutenant General Charles Hooper, Director of US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, who led his country's delegation to the show. They reviewed preparations for the US participation in the Dubai Airshow 2019. Discussions included the ongoing space coordination with the UAE Space Agency ad Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, regarding Apollo 15.

The delegates were shown around the MSPO's various pavilions and the latest defence technologies developed by Polish defence companies.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Rashid Poland 2019 Event Industry

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for expediting ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for beefing up security during ..

3 minutes ago

Yao Ming powerless as hosts China flop at Basketba ..

3 minutes ago

District Assessment Committee reviews cases settle ..

3 minutes ago

Objectionable pamphlets seized in DG Khan

3 minutes ago

Ulema urged to create harmony, peace in Rawalpindi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.