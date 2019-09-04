UAE participates in 27th International Defence Industry Exhibition in Poland

KLETSI, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) A delegation of the Ministry of Defence and General Command of the Armed Forces participated in the opening of the 27th International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) which started yesterday under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda.

On the sidelines of the event, the UAE delegation, led by Major General Pilot Isaac Saleh Mohammed Al Baloushi, Head of the Executive Administration for Industries and Defence Capacities Development at the Ministry of Defence, met with Polish Deputy Minister - Secretary of State Marek Lapinski, and Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant General Rajmund Andrzejczak and reviewed prospects of propelling defence cooperation between the two countries.

Al Baloushi conveyed the greetings of Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and discussed an array of issues of common interest.

The delegation also met with Lieutenant General Charles Hooper, Director of US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, who led his country's delegation to the show. They reviewed preparations for the US participation in the Dubai Airshow 2019. Discussions included the ongoing space coordination with the UAE Space Agency ad Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, regarding Apollo 15.

The delegates were shown around the MSPO's various pavilions and the latest defence technologies developed by Polish defence companies.