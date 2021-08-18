UAE participates in 27th Universal Postal Congress in Abidjan

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The UAE is participating in the 27th Universal Postal Congress, to be held in Abidjan, Cote Ivoire, until 27th August 2021, through a delegation led by Abdulla Mohammad Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group.

One of the 192 member countries within the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the UAE serves as one of the four Vice Chairs of the Congress, chosen according to the criterion of equitable geographical distribution. This is in addition to its position and role as Vice Chair of the General Policy and Management of the Work of the Postal Union, in accordance with the regional handling framework.

The Congress will witness the adoption by UPU member states of the "World Postal Strategy" - a roadmap for the union's new business cycle starting in 2022. The Congress is also set to elect the next UPU Director-General and deputy director general, as well as members of the UPU’s Council of Administration and Postal Operations Council for the 2021-2024 period. In addition, this event also seeks to promote the adoption of new rules and the development of policies on international exchange of postal items. Plenipotentiaries will also discuss and define how the postal sector will assist economic and social development in the future.

During his speech in the opening session of the Congress, Al Ashram expressed his appreciation to the Côte d'Ivoire government for hosting the event amidst the difficulties caused by the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus.

He remarked, "Postal services play a vital role in our communities, evident during the onset of the recent global pandemic, as we continued to be a key service provider to our nations. Despite the disruption faced by the health crisis, the postal industry was able to withstand the challenges and turn them into opportunities, adopting digitisation and keeping pace with the rise of eCommerce. We are confident that conversations and deliberations during this Congress as well as our continued commitment to enhance cooperation with stakeholders will pave the way for transformation and drive progress within the postal industry."

Al Ashram concluded his speech by inviting participating government representatives, ministers in charge of the postal sector, chiefs of regulatory authorities, heads of intergovernmental agencies, and other high-level representatives to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai.