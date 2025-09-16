UAE Participates In 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 06:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates participated in the opening of the 2nd Pakistan International Dates Festival 2025, which kicked off today in Karachi with wide participation from date producers, manufacturers, traders, and palm cultivation experts from several countries.
The event was inaugurated by Saeed Ghani, Minister of Local Government & Housing Town Planning, Sindh Province.
Present at the opening ceremony were Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, Consul General of UAE in Karachi; Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary-General, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies, UAE Presidential Court; and a number of members of the diplomatic corps, experts, and specialists in date palm cultivation and production in Pakistan.
Saeed Ghani expressed his pleasure at the ongoing cooperation between the two friendly countries across various fields. He also extended his thanks and appreciation to the UAE, for supporting the festival to promote and develop the date palm cultivation and production sector in Pakistan.
He emphasised that the festival has helped strengthen fruitful cooperation between the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan — as the strategic partner — and the General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies, with the aim of enhancing food security and achieving sustainable development.
Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid added that the Award has achieved tangible success in organising a series of date festivals, reaching 63 festivals, across nine date-producing countries: the UAE, Arab Republic of Egypt, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Republic of Sudan, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Kingdom of Morocco, United Mexican States, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
The festival also features an international dates exhibition with wide participation from date growers, producers, processors, exporters, and traders in Pakistan, with a total of 118 exhibitors.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE participates in 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm Festival3 minutes ago
-
UAE President concludes official visit to Azerbaijan33 minutes ago
-
UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents witness announcement of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signing of m ..33 minutes ago
-
ADQ, Azerbaijan Investment Holding sign MoU1 hour ago
-
WIPO releases Global Innovation Index 20251 hour ago
-
7X, Jordan Post sign MoU to boost postal, digital cooperation at 28th Universal Postal Congress1 hour ago
-
UAE President visits prominent landmarks in Karabakh, accompanied by President of Azerbaijan1 hour ago
-
Second round of President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu kicks off Friday in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
RAK Ruler opens Hilton's main office in Ras Al Khaimah2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Defence launches 'Ready' programme2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Health marks World Patient Safety Day2 hours ago
-
Former Italian PM calls for pause to AI Act to gauge risks2 hours ago