UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) ALEXANDRIA, 14th November, 2019 (WAM) - Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, headed the UAE delegation to the 32nd session of the Council of Arab Transport Ministers, held at the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt.

Al Nuaimi said the UAE's regular participation in the meetings of the council reflects its keenness to support Arab and international efforts to build a safe and secure ecosystem for the maritime sectors in the region and to facilitate the flow of international trade.

The UAE, home to 20 world-class seaports, had become a global hub for the shipping industry, he added.

The meeting saw Mauritania assuming the presidency of the council's 32nd session.