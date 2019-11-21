UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In 35th Session Of The Council Of Arab Ministers Of Justice In Cairo

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:15 PM

UAE participates in 35th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, headed the UAE’s delegation at the meetings of the 35th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice, which was held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

The UAE delegation included Judge Mohammed Hamad Al Badi, President of the Federal Supreme Court, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General; Judge Falah Shaya Al Hajri, Judge of the Federal Supreme Court; Judge Abdulrahman Murad Al Balushi, Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Justice; Hamdan Mohammed Al Khamiri, Director of the Office of the Minister of Justice, and Saif Ali Al Qamzi, Director of the Federal Attorney-General's Office.

During the meeting chaired by Bahrain, Arab justice ministers discussed the importance of enhancing Arab judicial cooperation to countering terrorism, corruption and organised crime, as well as several important issues, most notably ways of enhancing Arab cooperation in combatting terrorism and implementing Arab agreements.

The ministers also discussed the unification of Arab legislation and draft Arab laws related to combatting corruption and human trafficking, ensuring children's rights, prosecuting drug crimes committed through the internet, protecting intellectual property and countering money laundering.

