UAE Participates In 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Investment, represented by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry, participated in the third Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Investment Committee Meeting held on Sunday in Kuwait.
The meeting brought together Undersecretaries from GCC Ministries of Investment to discuss the alignment of investment strategies and ways to enhance the region’s attractiveness to global investors, in light of the region’s growing portfolio of investment opportunities.
The discussions built on shared ambitions to improve coordination and harmonise legislative and regulatory frameworks to strengthen the GCC’s position as a globally competitive investment destination.
Alhawi stated, “The UAE is committed to continue working closely with its GCC partners to unlock new pathways for joint investment promotion, drive sustainable growth, and enhance the region’s global competitiveness. As the GCC continues to expand its collective capacity to attract international investments, deepening economic integration is key to building a resilient and future-ready investment ecosystem across the region.”
