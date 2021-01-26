UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In 3rd Workshop Of European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats

Tue 26th January 2021

UAE participates in 3rd workshop of European Multidisciplinary Platform against criminal threats

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Justice, the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Federal Customs Authority have participated in a video-conference workshop with judicial and law enforcement authorities from the European Commission and various European Union (EU) Member States.

The workshop, which was held on the 25th and 26th January, focused on strengthening tangible and effective cooperation under the rubric of the European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats (EMPACT) project.

EMPACT offers a forum for EU Member States, EU institutions and agencies, and third countries, including the UAE, to bolster dialogue and joint action in the fight against money laundering, the recovery of financial assets, and addressing the broader threats posed by criminal organisations.

During the workshop, participants from both sides discussed their law enforcement and judicial methods and procedures, and emphasised their desire to continue to exchange best practices and experiences in these critical fields.

The two sides also discussed the potential for the development of further cooperation and dialogue through critical international and EU-led initiatives, including the Anti-Money Laundering Operational Network (AMON), and the Camden Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network (CARIN).

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides underlined their commitment to strengthening mutual efforts against financial crime, acknowledging the fact that they were facing a common challenge in fighting the rising threat of money laundering and criminal financing more generally.

The workshop was the third meeting to be convened between the two sides, with previous workshops having taken place in September and December 2019.

