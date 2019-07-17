UAE participates in 50th Arab Information Ministers Council in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, NMC, led the country’s delegation at the 50th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Jaber said that the UAE is promoting openness, cooperation and positivity established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, upon the directives of the country’s leadership.

"Our region is witnessing rapid developments under critical circumstances, in light of the tensions caused by many crises, doubling our responsibility to support the Arab media sector and strengthen its role in serving our causes and priorities. The events witnessed by our region require us to reinforce the role of the Arab media in overcoming the region’s challenges and benefitting from available opportunities, as well as defending our heritage, culture and religion based on moderation and tolerance, and rejecting violence and extremism. We must encourage our media institutions to adopt strategies based on new media tools, to keep pace with the latest technological developments," he continued.

Dr. Al Jaber went on to say, "All media outlets and institutions have a responsibility towards their communities. Therefore, it is necessary to adopt laws and mechanisms that criminalise misinformation in the media. We need to create the necessary means to limit fake news."

"Terrorism and extremism remain our most dangerous enemy, and we must fight whoever supports and finances them," he added, noting the importance of highlighting Arab initiatives against terrorism and extremism, as well as promoting the values of tolerance, peace and coexistence, encouraging interfaith dialogue, and producing balanced media content free of extremist and destructive ideas.

The Executive Office of Arab Ministers of Information approved the UAE’s proposal to make tolerance the intellectual focus of the Arab Information Ministers Council in 2019, under the title, 'The Role of the Arab Media in Promoting a Culture of Tolerance', with the aim of highlighting successful ways of promoting tolerance through traditional, digital, and social media channels, as well as government initiatives and policies that promote tolerance and cultural and social cohesion.