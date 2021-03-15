UAE participates in 52nd session of UN Statistical Commission

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The UAE participated in the annual meetings of the 52nd session of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSD), which was held virtually for the first time because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The commission’s annual four-day session is the largest gathering of statistics and data experts from around the world, as well as advisors to key international organisations, including the World Bank, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

During various plenary meetings, workshops and specialist sessions, the UAE delegation, comprising members of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre and local statistics centres, addressed recent statistical work approaches and strategies and technologies related to statistics and discussed data and indexes related to the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

In his speech, Mohamed Hassan, Executive Director of Data and Statistics Sector of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, highlighted the event’s prominent international stature in the field of statistics and data while thanking the action teams that are to advance statistical work and unify statistical concepts globally, through launching innovative projects and initiatives and establishing statistical guidelines for a global unified framework for statistical work.

"This session’s meetings are taking place during an extraordinary period when the world is facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlight the importance of cooperation and joint action and harnessing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the lives of communities," he said.

The annual meetings of the commission are very important, as they are the main global platform for exchanging expertise and successful practices, he added, noting that relevant authorities working in the field of statistics and data in the UAE aim to benefit from the meetings and establish communication channels with international statistical organisations, to share expertise and ensure the availability of data relevant to the Sustainable Development Goals.