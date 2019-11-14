UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In 58th GCC Trade Cooperation Committee Meeting In Muscat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, headed the UAE delegation participating in the 58th meeting of the GCC Trade Cooperation Committee held in Muscat today.

The meeting discussed several key items including patents, innovation, entrepreneurship, commercial agencies, intra-trade challenges, and certificates of origin.

The meeting was preceded by a consultative meeting between GCC trade ministers and heads of federations and chambers, and another meeting with entrepreneurs held yesterday evening.

The UAE delegation included Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy; Humaid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Commercial Affairs, Ministry of Economy, and others.

Al Mansouri highlighted the importance of the items on the agenda of the meeting, which dealt with key issues related to the development policies of GCC countries, such as discussing how to develop the GCC patents system, finding solutions to regulating e-commerce, and launching initiatives to support entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs.

He also pointed out that these sectors are key to enhancing the competitiveness of national economies and ensuring sustainable growth, as well as raising the readiness of GCC member states to respond to the requirements of the future economy.

