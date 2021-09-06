UAE participates in 6th meeting of GCC supreme courts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The UAE has taken part in the 6th meeting of the GCC Deputies and Assistants of the Supreme Courts and Courts of Cassation, which was held via videoconferencing.

The UAE delegation was headed by Judge Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Jarrah of the UAE Federal Supreme Court.

The meeting discussed proposals pertaining to enhancing cooperation and exchange of expertise between supreme courts and courts of cassation in GCC countries.