UAE participates in 6th ministerial meeting at ‘Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia’

NUR SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The UAE participated in the sixth ministerial meeting at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

During the conference, which concluded yesterday, the UAE highlighted the importance of coordinating anti-terrorism efforts to achieving sustainable development in the Asian continent.

The UAE delegation at the event was led by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State. He stressed, in his speech that the region should work to overcome growing challenges, maintain security and stability, resolve conflicts, reinforce regional and global cooperation, strengthen peace, combat extremism and terrorism, and promote tolerance and mutual understanding.

Al Sayegh also stressed the importance of the Expo 2020 Dubai, hosted by the UAE, as a platform for connecting minds and developing creative solutions to addressing international challenges.

Speaking about the current situation in Afghanistan, he affirmed the critical need to reinforce the country’s security and stability, to fulfil the aspirations of the Afghan people, especially women and the youth.

This year, 2021, will be a key one, as the world’s countries are continuing to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and protecting their supply chains for their peoples, to achieve their health, economic and security recovery, he added, noting the UAE’s related efforts to provide medical and food aid to many countries.

At the end of his speech, Al Sayegh stressed the importance of promoting cooperation to spreading tolerance and establishing peaceful coexistence among communities by countering hate speech.