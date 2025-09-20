- Home
UAE Participates In 7th Meeting Of Heads Of Prosecution Services Of BRICS Countries
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) The UAE Public Prosecution participated in the 7th Meeting of Heads of Prosecution Services of BRICS Countries, held recently under the chairmanship of the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office of Brazil.
The meeting, held via videoconference, was themed “Artificial Intelligence and Justice: Strategies for Legal Security, Ethics, and International Cooperation” and brought together heads and representatives of public prosecution authorities from BRICS member states.
In its address, the UAE Public Prosecution reaffirmed its commitment to keeping pace with modern technological advancements, including the applications of artificial intelligence in prosecutorial work. It also stressed support for joint initiatives aimed at strengthening the rule of law, safeguarding rights, and promoting criminal justice.
The participation, it noted, reflects the UAE’s keenness to build effective partnerships with various regional and international blocs.
