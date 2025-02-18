UAE Participates In 8th Indian Ocean Conference In Muscat
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, which was held in Oman’s capital, Muscat, under the theme ‘Voyage to New Horizons on Maritime Partnership’.
The conference aimed to enhance maritime partnerships and regional cooperation, while addressing the challenges facing Indian Ocean countries.
During his session entitled ‘Emphasising the Voice of the Global South’, Al Sayegh affirmed that the UAE has worked to enhance maritime security, tackle piracy, and encourage safe navigation. This reflects the country’s unwavering belief in the pivotal role of waterways in connecting nations, cultures and economies.
He further commended the Indian Ocean’s region in shaping international trade, regional security, and environmental sustainability. Al Sayegh underscored that the seas are a shared resource, highlighting that maintaining the safety and sustainability of these vital trade routes is vital for the stability and prosperity of all countries.
Al Sayegh’s participation in the Indian Ocean Conference demonstrates the UAE’s political and economic commitments in the Indian Ocean region. He highlighted that the UAE seeks to enhance cooperation between Indian Ocean countries through its foreign policy, to achieve sustainable development, and foster regional peace and stability.
In this regard, Al Sayegh highlighted the UAE’s role in encouraging clean and renewable energy initiatives, which contribute to reducing negative environmental impacts on oceans. He further affirmed the importance of adopting comprehensive environmental policies to ensure maritime biological diversity and support efforts to combat climate change.
At the conclusion of his speech, Al Sayegh stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to address common maritime challenges, underscoring that collaborations in this field represent a significant step to ensure a safe and sustainable future for oceans and future generations.
