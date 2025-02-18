Open Menu

UAE Participates In 8th Indian Ocean Conference In Muscat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, which was held in Oman’s capital, Muscat, under the theme ‘Voyage to New Horizons on Maritime Partnership’.

The conference aimed to enhance maritime partnerships and regional cooperation, while addressing the challenges facing Indian Ocean countries.

During his session entitled ‘Emphasising the Voice of the Global South’, Al Sayegh affirmed that the UAE has worked to enhance maritime security, tackle piracy, and encourage safe navigation. This reflects the country’s unwavering belief in the pivotal role of waterways in connecting nations, cultures and economies.

He further commended the Indian Ocean’s region in shaping international trade, regional security, and environmental sustainability. Al Sayegh underscored that the seas are a shared resource, highlighting that maintaining the safety and sustainability of these vital trade routes is vital for the stability and prosperity of all countries.

Al Sayegh’s participation in the Indian Ocean Conference demonstrates the UAE’s political and economic commitments in the Indian Ocean region. He highlighted that the UAE seeks to enhance cooperation between Indian Ocean countries through its foreign policy, to achieve sustainable development, and foster regional peace and stability.

In this regard, Al Sayegh highlighted the UAE’s role in encouraging clean and renewable energy initiatives, which contribute to reducing negative environmental impacts on oceans. He further affirmed the importance of adopting comprehensive environmental policies to ensure maritime biological diversity and support efforts to combat climate change.

At the conclusion of his speech, Al Sayegh stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to address common maritime challenges, underscoring that collaborations in this field represent a significant step to ensure a safe and sustainable future for oceans and future generations.

Related Topics

India UAE Oman Muscat All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in ..

UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat

5 minutes ago
 TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died d ..

TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..

8 minutes ago
 Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in ..

Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case

19 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification t ..

Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial experti ..

20 minutes ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on Mar ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4

20 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian cricketers final ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian cricketers finally wear jersey of pint name of ..

30 minutes ago
10 Indonesian defence manufacturers exhibit at IDE ..

10 Indonesian defence manufacturers exhibit at IDEX 2025

35 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with m ..

Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with makeup artist goes viral

47 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirat ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists

50 minutes ago
 FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary coo ..

FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation

50 minutes ago
 SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibit ..

SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition

47 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dis ..

Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East