UAE Participates In ACD Working Group Meetings In Bangkok

Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:45 PM

UAE participates in ACD Working Group meetings in Bangkok

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation attended a meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue's Working Group, ACD, which was held in Bangkok on 18th and 19th July, 2019.

The delegation included Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, Director of the East Asia and Pacific, and Khamis Al Zeyoudi, Head of Southeast Asia at the ministry.

The meeting discussed preparations for the next meeting which will focus on the ACD's organisational structure.

