UAE participates in AFC Referees Committee virtual meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Ali Ahmed Al Badawi, member of the UAE Football Association, UAEFA, participated today in the second virtual meeting of the Asian Football Confederation, AFC, Referees Committee.

In a virtual meeting, chaired by Du Zhaocai, the AFC Referees Committee hailed the successful implementation of the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, system, which marked its debut in the AFC Club Competitions from the Quarter-final stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League, West, in September.

The Committee praised the progress of Asian refereeing and reinforced its commitment to ensure the continued development of AFC match officials.

Chairperson Du said, "So much has changed since our last meeting.

Asian football has been impacted greatly by COVID-19, but Asian refereeing continued to make good progress.

"Just last month, the VAR system was introduced for the first time in Asian club football history in the AFC Champions League, West. "And as members of this Committee, we must ensure our match officials continue to be world-class."

Members of the Committee also recognised the progress of the AFC’s development efforts with numerous seminars and activities for match officials, including the AFC Referee academy continuing online in recent months as part of efforts to ensure Asia’s match officials and Member Associations continue to receive the necessary support during the COVID-19 pandemic.