Open Menu

UAE Participates In African Energy Week In South Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

UAE participates in African Energy Week in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), participated in the African Energy Week, hosted in South Africa.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, headed the UAE delegation.

In his opening speech, Al Olama emphasised the importance of strengthening international cooperation to achieve energy transition goals, highlighting the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting global sustainability pathways.

He also shed light on the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA), launched by the UAE, which aims to double the rate of energy efficiency improvement to over 4 percent annually by 2030.

He invited African nations and energy companies to join the alliance, emphasising the value of knowledge exchange, accelerating the shift toward clean energy, and unifying global efforts to advance energy efficiency, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for all.

Al Olama said, “GEEA reflects the UAE’s commitment to placing energy efficiency at the forefront of the global energy and climate agenda."

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Olama held a series of bilateral meetings with several African energy ministers and officials, including Birame Soulèye DIOP, Senegal’s Minister of Energy, Petroleum, and Mines. These meetings aimed to explore opportunities for collaboration, present the UAE’s initiatives in energy efficiency and sustainability, and discuss ways for more African countries to join GEEA.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Alliance South Africa Senegal All

Recent Stories

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Phase-III of Himmat Card programme starts

Phase-III of Himmat Card programme starts

13 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
PSX gains 146 points to close at 165,640

PSX gains 146 points to close at 165,640

13 minutes ago
 Sargodha University signs pact with Bargad to prom ..

Sargodha University signs pact with Bargad to promote youth empowerment

13 minutes ago
 MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance ..

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protectio ..

Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

3 hours ago
 Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused in APP mega ..

Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused in APP mega corruption case

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East