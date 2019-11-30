UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In Africa’s 3rd Continental Summit On Peace

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) The UAE participated in Africa’s 3rd Continental Summit on Peace and Security, which was hosted by Niger on November 28-30.

Under the theme "Building a peaceful, united and prosperous Africa centred on universal values: peace, security, reconciliation, interdependence, mutual prosperity and universal values," the summit brought together several former and current African leaders, including presidents of parliaments, senates, and other institutions.

Obaid Al Ketbi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Military and Security Affairs, represented the UAE in the conference and met with Mohamed Bazoum, the Nigerien Minister of Interior, wherein he hailed growing relations between the two countries.

Al Ketbi underlined the importance the UAE is attaching to the African continent and its keenness to maintain its humanitarian and developmental assistance in service of the African people.

Bazoum hailed the UAE's participation in the summit and commended the country's significant developmental aid offered to his people.

