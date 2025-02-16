UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies

(@FahadShabbir)

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, participated in the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, held on February 16-17 in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia.

Organised by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the Regional Office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Riyadh, the event brought together policymakers and economic experts to discuss financial and economic challenges at both regional and global levels, with a focus on policies aimed at fostering sustainable growth in emerging economies.

As part of the conference, Al Hussaini took part in a high-level roundtable discussion titled "Working Together to Support the Recovery of middle Eastern Economies Post-Conflict."

The session was attended by representatives from the GCC, G7 nations, the IMF, the World Bank, the European Commission, and the Arab Coordination Group. The discussions touched on key challenges facing conflict-affected economies and explored strategies for fostering regional and international cooperation to support recovery efforts.

Throughout the conference, the minister attended several sessions that addressed the most significant economic challenges facing emerging markets and the global economy.

A key panel discussion themed "Emerging Markets Amid Structural Shifts in the World Economy," explored the challenges economic policymakers face amid global economic shifts.

Another session, titled "High Debt-Low Fiscal Space—Fiscal Consolidation and Multilateral Solutions to Debt Restructuring," discussed the mechanisms to sustain public finances and tackle debt crises.

The session "Monetary Policy and Capital Flows Amid Elevated Uncertainty" discussed the effects of global monetary changes on investment and capital flows in emerging markets.

The event also included another session on "Productivity in EMDEs: Challenges and Opportunities," which discussed how to boost productivity for sustainable economic growth. Meanwhile, "Navigating Trade Tensions and Uncertainties" session addressed the risks posed by global trade disputes and their impact on supply chains and economic growth.

Additionally, the closing session, "A Path for Emerging Market Resilience, explored strategies to enhance financial stability and create financial systems that can endure crises.

The minister's participation is part of the UAE's commitment to enhancing its presence in international economic discussions and fostering strategic partnerships that contribute to financial and developmental stability both regionally and globally.

