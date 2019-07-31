UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In Arab Committee For Human Rights Meeting

Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:15 PM

UAE participates in Arab Committee for Human Rights meeting

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The UAE participated in the 46th session of the Permanent Arab Committee for Human Rights, which was held yesterday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, with the attendance of heads of departments and human rights officials from Arab countries.

The UAE was represented by a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation comprising Saeed Al Habsi, Iman Khamis Al Raissy and Nour Al Ali.

Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazeleh, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Social Affairs Division, highlighted the committee’s key role in shaping the joint stance of Arab countries on human rights in the region and around the world.

During her opening speech, she congratulated the committee for adopting the 'Arab Human Rights Strategy' at summit level, as well as an Arab ministerial declaration on the responsibilities of civil society organisations related to reinforcing and protecting human rights.

