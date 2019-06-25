UAE participates in Arab Customs Tariff meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The UAE, represented by Majid Obaid Al Suwaidi, Head of the Policies and Procedures Department at the Federal Customs Authority, is participating in the 42nd session of the Arab Commission for the Unified Customs Tariff at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

In a statement on the sidelines of the meeting, which began on Tuesday, Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Al Mogheera, Director of the Department of Harmonised System and Customs Tariff at the General Authority of Saudi Customs, who is the chairman of the meeting, said, "The committee will discuss how to resume the negotiations on unifying customs tariffs, as part of customs chapters 70 to 97 related to precious stones, jewellery and precious metals, including all types of metals, machinery, equipment, vehicles and medical equipment.

"We are now in the stage of preliminary negotiations to complete Chapter 97 of the tariff tables. We aim to narrow our differences and converge our views, and we are waiting for studies requested by a related committee formed by the Arab League General Secretariat," he added.