UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The UAE today participated in the 108th meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Council.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Secretariat-General of the Arab League, with the attendance of senior officials, to prepare for the ministerial meeting to be held tomorrow.

The country's delegation was heading by Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assisting Under-Secretary of the Commercial Affairs Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting's agenda included several key items, such as the general agreement, the joint Arab electricity market, and the UAE’s request to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).