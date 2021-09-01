UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In Arab Economic And Social Council Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:15 PM

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The UAE today participated in the 108th meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Council.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Secretariat-General of the Arab League, with the attendance of senior officials, to prepare for the ministerial meeting to be held tomorrow.

The country's delegation was heading by Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assisting Under-Secretary of the Commercial Affairs Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting's agenda included several key items, such as the general agreement, the joint Arab electricity market, and the UAE’s request to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).

Related Topics

Electricity UAE Colombian Peso Market Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

1 hour ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers ..

UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Global Parlia ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police pract ..

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.