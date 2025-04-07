UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) CAIRO, 7th April, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates participated in the extraordinary ministerial session of the Arab Economic and Social Council, held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

The session was convened in preparation for the Fifth Arab Development, Economic and Social Summit, scheduled to take place in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, next month.

The UAE delegation was headed by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy.

The session was chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain and attended by Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Social Affairs Sector, along with Arab Ministers of Economy or their representatives.