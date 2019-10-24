UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In Arab Environment Ministers Meeting In Cairo

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:45 PM

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Meeting in Cairo

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) CAIRO, 24th, October, 2019 (WAM) –The UAE participated in the 31st session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment, which was held today at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo.

The UAE delegation was led by Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

The delegation included Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of Environmental Compliance Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Addressing the meeting, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, called for giving the environmental sector the necessary attention and placing it on the priority list of the Arab countries, considering that the sustainability of natural resources and its use are the basis for development and prosperity of the Arab nations.

