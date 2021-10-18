UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In Arab Governors’ Meetings With WBG, IMF Chiefs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, participated in Arab Governors’ meeting with the President of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the meeting of the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meetings were held virtually on the sidelines of the 2021 Annual Meetings of the WBG and the IMF, which were held under the theme 'Economic Recovery: Toward a Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Future'.

During the meetings, Al Hussaini noted that the efforts of the UAE government at various levels have significantly contributed to mitigating the challenges imposed by the pandemic, in order to restore normalcy.

He stressed on the importance of developing systems and mechanisms to enhance financial sustainability, and adopting innovative means and techniques to boost the financial sector in its pivotal role in supporting development policies and plans.

During the meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, which was attended by finance ministers, central bank governors, and heads of regional financial institutions from the middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Al Hussaini demonstrated the great strides made by the Middle East region in adopting sustainability to address various environmental, economic and social challenges. He stated that the financial authorities in the region are keen to adopt and implement the necessary financial policies as an enabler for green and sustainable growth.

Al Hussaini invited all participants to join the innovation, and sustainability-focused Expo 2020 Dubai.

