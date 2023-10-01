CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) A UAE delegation, headed by Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the extraordinary session of the Arab League's Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, held at the league's headquarters in Cairo.

During the meeting, the council passed two agreements on the Joint Arab Electricity Market and its institutional framework. It also assigned the council's general secretariat the task of submitting them for approval before the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League and the Arab League council at the foreign ministers level.

Al Olama lauded the passing of the new agreements, noting that he expects Joint Arab Electricity Market project to yield numerous technical, economic and environmental benefits, by optimising electrical energy systems and boosting their efficiency.

He affirmed that the UAE is eager to see the implementation of such a project and achieve the interconnection of power grids in the Arab world, driving sustainable development in Arab countries.