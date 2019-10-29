UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In Bahrain International Defence Exhibition & Conference

UAE participates in Bahrain International Defence Exhibition & Conference

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The UAE is participating in the 2019 Bahrain International Airshow in Manama, Bahrain, through the UAE National Pavilion organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council, EDCC, an initiative of Tawazun Economic Council.

Hosted at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, the Pavilion features 15 of the UAE’s most prominent defence and security companies specialised in defence and security technology showcasing innovative products and solutions.

Participants included Caracal, Barij Ammunitions, Al Fattan Ship Industry, EOS Advanced Technologies, Nation Shiel, ROMCO, Atlas Telecom, Safe City, Calidus, Al Hamra, Thuraya, Tasneef, IGG, Siham Al Khaleej and Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments, ADASI.

EDCC seeks to open new horizons for economic development in the UAE by contributing to the developing capabilities of the manufacturing sector. Through support from its key stakeholders, the Ministry of Defence and the GHQ of the UAE Armed Forces, EDCC creates a conducive environment to attract investments, connecting its members with the appropriate stakeholders to build strategic partnerships to strengthen the defence and security industry of the UAE.

