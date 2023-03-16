UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting against Daesh in London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) The UAE has participated in the latest meeting of the Communications Working Group of the Global Coalition against Daesh – co-chaired by the UAE, US, and UK - held in London.

The meeting focused on progress made by the Communications Working Group in addressing extremist and terrorist narratives, in addition to the latest developments concerning the Coalition's focus on Syria, Iraq, the African continent and Afghanistan.

During his opening remarks, Abdulrahman Al Neyadi, Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed the need for Coalition members to advance efforts to counter Daesh’s messaging and extremist ideology.

Al Neyadi also noted the UAE's commitment to working with the international community to defeat extremism and terrorism by spreading the values of tolerance, coexistence and moderation.