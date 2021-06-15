UAE participates in consultative, extraordinary meetings on Renaissance Dam

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) The UAE is taking part in the consultative meeting of Arab foreign ministers and the ministerial level extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Council to discuss developments on the Renaissance Dam issue. The meetings will be held on Tuesday in Doha.

The UAE’s delegation to the meetings is led by Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the League of Arab States.