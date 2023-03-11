UAE participates in Coordination Meeting of Islamic-Asian Geopolitical Group of IPU in Bahrain

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), led the UAE Parliamentary Division to the Coordination Meeting of the Islamic-Asian Geopolitical Group which took place on the sidelines of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings in Bahrain.

The meeting reviewed issues on the agenda of the IPU 's 146th Assembly, in addition to discussing the most important issues and developments on the Arab and Islamic arenas, in order to exchange views on the issues raised, and coordinate positions on them.

Ghobash stressed the importance of coordination between geopolitical groups to reach consensus on issues of common concern at the IPU meeting.

The 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the global organisation of national parliaments, was officially opened on Saturday, 11th March 2023, in Bahrain.

Held in Bahrain for the first time since the IPU was founded more than 133 years ago, the IPU Assembly will run until 15th March. It is hosted by Bahrain’s bicameral parliament.



The General Debate will focus on the overall theme of “Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: Fighting intolerance”, and will provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanise parliamentary action in this area.