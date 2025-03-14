UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) As a key humanitarian donor in Northern Africa, the United Arab Emirates participated in the European Union’s third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) on Sudan, which was hosted in Brussels. The high-level meeting gathered leading humanitarian donors and stakeholders from all EU Member States, international organizations, and key partner countries to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan through effective and collective response efforts.

The productive discussions marked a significant step forward in multilateral cooperation and the dialogue between humanitarian actors and donors in response to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Participants focused on addressing imminent security risks and resolving logistical challenges through more effective coordination among UN agencies, NGOs and local actors, to ensure the timely delivery of aid and the unhindered access to all affected areas and peoples in line with international humanitarian law. Ensuring that aid reaches the most vulnerable communities, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women, remains a key priority for the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in the region. The discussions also highlighted the importance of supporting local responders through capacity-building and fair risk-sharing to achieve key humanitarian objectives.

The UAE’s delegation, led by Rashed Al Hemeiri, Director of Development and International Cooperation Department, reiterated the country’s steadfast commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance and supporting diplomatic efforts in an effort to mitigate the ongoing conflict.

Moreover, H.E. Al Hemeiri expressed the UAE’s readiness to scale-up its humanitarian and coordination efforts to ensure that life-saving assistance reaches those in need.

Since its founding, humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians, have served as the foundation of the UAE’s policy. In this regard, the UAE is resolute in its position in relation to the crisis in Sudan since April 2023. The country’s Primary focus remains on addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation, and adopting an approach prioritizing civilians’ requirements and fulfilling their needs.

In this regard, the UAE has provided $3.5 billion in aid to the Sudanese people since 2014, addressing their urgent needs and supporting long-term recovery and development. Since the outbreak of conflict in Sudan in 2023, the UAE has pledged over $600 million in aid, including $200 million at the High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan in February 2025, the first to be held for Sudan this year, which will serve as a catalyst for future conferences that are scheduled to assist the people of Sudan.

The UAE continues to lead global efforts to alleviate suffering, having recently inaugurated a field hospital in Medhool, South Sudan, following the successful establishment of two similar hospitals in Amdjarass and Abéché, Chad, which have treated nearly 90,000 patients. These initiatives reflect the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to humanitarian solidarity and sustainable development in Sudan, South Sudan, and beyond.