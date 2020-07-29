UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Extraordinary Edition Of Arab Ministerial Council For Electricity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE participates in extraordinary edition of Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity

regards Note to Editors – Unable to confirm ‘General Agreement’ and ‘Joint Arab Electricity Market Agreement.’ ABU DHABI, (Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, chaired the UAE delegation that participated in the extraordinary edition of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, which was held on 27th July via video conferencing.

The meeting was also attended by Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and several officials from the ministry and representatives of the UAE Embassy in Cairo.

The meeting discussed documents related to joint Arab electricity market governance and two agreements: the "General Agreement" and the "Joint Arab Electricity Market Agreement.

"

The meeting was chaired by Mohamed Shaker, Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and was attended by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, along with Arab ministers, representatives of member countries and the council’s secretariat-general. The meeting was also attended by representatives of relevant organisations, federations and joint Arab action entities as observers.

"We are happy about the decision of Arab ministers of electricity to approve the two agreements, and we aim to implement a joint Arab market project to fully link the electricity networks of Arab countries and establish a regional electricity market that will have many economic and environmental advantages, which will help achieve sustainable development," Al Mazrouei said.

Related Topics

Electricity UAE Cairo July Market From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes developments in resumption of Riyadh ..

5 minutes ago

UAE to chair 6th annual meeting of Asian Infrastru ..

5 minutes ago

HUAWEI Nova 7i – A Trendsetter in the Realm of S ..

13 minutes ago

Tania Aidrus resigns as SAPM on Digital Pakistan

24 minutes ago

Independent Adjudicator announces order on Umar Ak ..

46 minutes ago

World heading towards economic famine: Mian Zahid ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.