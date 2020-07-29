UAE participates in extraordinary edition of Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

regards Note to Editors – Unable to confirm ‘General Agreement’ and ‘Joint Arab Electricity Market Agreement.’ ABU DHABI, (Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, chaired the UAE delegation that participated in the extraordinary edition of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, which was held on 27th July via video conferencing.

The meeting was also attended by Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and several officials from the ministry and representatives of the UAE Embassy in Cairo.

The meeting discussed documents related to joint Arab electricity market governance and two agreements: the "General Agreement" and the "Joint Arab Electricity Market Agreement.

"

The meeting was chaired by Mohamed Shaker, Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and was attended by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, along with Arab ministers, representatives of member countries and the council’s secretariat-general. The meeting was also attended by representatives of relevant organisations, federations and joint Arab action entities as observers.

"We are happy about the decision of Arab ministers of electricity to approve the two agreements, and we aim to implement a joint Arab market project to fully link the electricity networks of Arab countries and establish a regional electricity market that will have many economic and environmental advantages, which will help achieve sustainable development," Al Mazrouei said.