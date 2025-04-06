CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates participated today in the extraordinary session of the Economic and Social Council (ESC) of the Arab League at the level of senior officials, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

The session is part of preparations for the Ministerial Session of the Arab Economic and Social Council scheduled for tomorrow, to discuss the economic and social dossier of the 34th Arab League Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, both set to be held in Baghdad next May.

The UAE delegation was led by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, and Ahmed bin Suleiman Al Malik, Head of the International Organisations Department at the Ministry.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Dr.

Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League, stressed that artificial intelligence has become fundamental across all aspects of life, particularly in economic and social fields.

She noted that technology and artificial intelligence are now key components in the success of development projects across various relevant sectors.

She added, “Today we meet in the extraordinary session of the Economic and Social Council at the senior officials level to discuss important topics proposed by member states, the General Secretariat and ministerial councils, to be submitted to the 34th Arab League Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit. These will be held under exceptional circumstances that have significantly impacted developmental gains across the region.”