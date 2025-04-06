Open Menu

UAE Participates In Extraordinary Session Of Arab Leauge's Economic And Social Council

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 09:30 PM

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social Council

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates participated today in the extraordinary session of the Economic and Social Council (ESC) of the Arab League at the level of senior officials, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

The session is part of preparations for the Ministerial Session of the Arab Economic and Social Council scheduled for tomorrow, to discuss the economic and social dossier of the 34th Arab League Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, both set to be held in Baghdad next May.

The UAE delegation was led by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, and Ahmed bin Suleiman Al Malik, Head of the International Organisations Department at the Ministry.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Dr.

Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League, stressed that artificial intelligence has become fundamental across all aspects of life, particularly in economic and social fields.

She noted that technology and artificial intelligence are now key components in the success of development projects across various relevant sectors.

She added, “Today we meet in the extraordinary session of the Economic and Social Council at the senior officials level to discuss important topics proposed by member states, the General Secretariat and ministerial councils, to be submitted to the 34th Arab League Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit. These will be held under exceptional circumstances that have significantly impacted developmental gains across the region.”

Related Topics

Technology UAE Cairo Baghdad Haifa United Arab Emirates May All Arab

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

4 minutes ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

19 minutes ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

19 minutes ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

34 minutes ago
 MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

49 minutes ago
 RTA awards contract for construction of bridges co ..

RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..

1 hour ago
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

2 hours ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

3 hours ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East