UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Fifth Summit Of Conference On Interaction And Confidence-Building Measures In Asia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 11:15 PM

UAE participates in Fifth Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates, since its establishment, has been an anchor for peace and stability in a volatile region that is now in a dire need of immediate solutions to counter extremism and terrorism and promote tolerance and mutual understanding, said a top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, made the remarks during his address before the Fifth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which concluded here today.

"The UAE has always been proving its commitment to resolving international disputes through dialogue and peaceful means and by providing relief aid to refugees in various conflict zones, while fostering regional and international cooperation, therefore playing a credible role recognised by the UN and other international humanitarian organisations around the globe, for its eminent contributions to easing human suffering and providing decent life for millions around the world," Al- Marar, who led the UAE delegation to the two-day summit, added.

He affirmed the UAE's continuing endeavours to promoting values of tolerance, acceptance, and women's empowerment, as well as its categorical rejection of all fanatic ideologies that sow the seeds of violence and racial discrimination.

"Moderation and facing up to forces of evil, sectarianism and terrorism are a mainstay of the UAE's foreign policy, as laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, upon whose footsteps our leaders are following to ensure prosperity and development and counter terrorism and extremism."

He cited the February's visit to Abu Dhabi of Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar as a successful result of the efforts made across the years by the UAE to underpin the values of tolerance, peace and moderation.

AL Marar doubled on the importance of maintaining channels of dialogue between CICA members to fight terrorism.

The UAE delegation to the summit included Dr Mohamed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, who is also the country's non-resident ambassador to Tajikistan.

The CICA is an organisation that includes 27 member states covering about 90 percent of the territory and population of Asia.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Tajikistan Kazakhstan United Arab Emirates February Women All Refugee Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral Holds 1st Mass After ..

43 minutes ago

SECP proposes mandatory health insurance for priva ..

44 minutes ago

Nawaz backs all the party decisions made by Maryam

44 minutes ago

US Secret Service Arrest Man for Trying to Access ..

1 hour ago

Upcoming Round of US-Taliban Peace Talks May Be He ..

1 hour ago

Elephant Kills Farmer in Northeast Botswana - Repo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.