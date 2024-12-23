UAE participates in first meeting of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, participated in the first meeting of the Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council, which was hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 22-23, 2024, under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The two-day meeting discussed ways to enhance joint Arab action in the field of cybersecurity, focusing on the exchange of information regarding cyber threats, developing unified strategies, and establishing a shared Arab system to counter cyberattacks.

In his speech at the conference, Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, emphasised that the importance of comprehensive cybersecurity cannot be overstated to achieve a secure and sustainable digital future in the Arab region.

He stressed the importance of enhancing Arab cooperation to address the increasing cybersecurity challenges, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to building a secure and sustainable digital environment. He noted that the meeting serves as a pivotal platform to strengthen collaboration among Arab nations.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti highlighted that no country can face cybersecurity challenges alone, and there is a need for collaborative efforts to build shared capabilities, develop digital infrastructure, and protect national and Arab interests.

He praised Saudi Arabia’s leadership for hosting this important meeting, which reflects its commitment to enhancing regional cooperation.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti further noted that the meeting provides a unique opportunity to exchange experiences among member states and lay the foundations for a unified strategy to face these challenges.

The meeting’s agenda covered vital topics, including the development of cybersecurity strategies, building national capabilities, and enhancing the exchange of information on cyber threats and attacks.

The event marked a significant step toward establishing an Arab Cybersecurity Alliance aimed at addressing growing digital challenges and ensuring the sustainability of technological advancements in the region through joint collaboration.