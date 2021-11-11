UAE participates in foreign ministerial meeting on COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The UAE participated in the virtual meeting convened by the USA for foreign ministers from around the globe to discuss the latest developments of the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and international efforts to recover from its repercussions.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, represented the UAE in the meeting.

He underlined the significant role the UAE has been playing in containing the outbreak of COVID-19, stressing that the country will continue its proactive approach in leading the global response to mitigate its impact.

Gargash pointed out that the UAE believes in the right of every individual to obtain COVID vaccines without any discrimination and irrespective of his/her political affiliation, nationality, religious or ethnic background. "We should not see any country suffer from the lack of vaccines, and therefore, the international community should continue to work on ensuring sufficient supply and fair distribution of the vaccine."

He highlighted the UAE's support for 'COVAX Facility', to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines, noting in this regard the UAE's partnership with UNICEF on supporting the latter's mission to distribute critical COVID-19 vaccines and supplies on behalf of the COVAX Facility through the Dubai's International Humanitarian City.

The UAE, he added, has "also joined the Friends of the COVAX Facility, which strongly supports vaccine multilateralism and the goal of ensuring affordable, fair and equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for all, along with the European Union, Australia, Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom and others."

He stressed that the UAE firmly believes in the possibility of accelerating global recovery in a sustainable and equitable manner when global partners work together for the common good of the international community.

"Nearly two years after the outbreak of the pandemic began, the world has already realised the fact that only a few countries can grow and prosper in isolation from other nations. The pandemic has doubled down on the interdependence of states and the benefits of joint action, as global health security hinges on ensuring the social welfare of all societies," said Dr Gargash.

He underscored the need for fostering international cooperation and concerted efforts for the world to be better prepared for facing such global health threats in the future.

This meeting came following the global virtual summit convened by US President Joe Biden last September.

The meeting discussed several topics related to the equitable distribution of vaccines, capacity-building, and the role of foreign ministers in strengthening global governance that supports critical decision-making, as well as other topics related to the pandemic and its repercussions.