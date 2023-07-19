UAE participates in G20 Labour, Employment Ministers’ meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) DUBAI, 19th July, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), will participate in the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ meeting hosted by India on 20 and 21 July 2023.

The UAE is set to showcase its pioneering model in social security and legal coverage systems for new forms of work, including online jobs, as well as supporting and empowering women, achieving gender balance in the labour market, and supporting the youth’s entry into the workforce.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, stressed “the UAE’s commitment to participating in high-level international meetings, such as the G20 Employment Working Group, which explores topics of interest for the future and offers insight and scenarios to address current challenges, enhance policies, set benchmark indicators, and strengthen partnerships – all within a comprehensive global vision, in line with the UAE’s strategic directions and vision for sustainable development.”

“The UAE has made significant progress in regulating labour relations and has established an integrated system of legislation and policies under a vision to create an enabling and empowering labour market for Emirati talent, attract global competencies, and keep pace with the development taking place across all key sectors, which, in turn, cements the UAE’s advanced global position in all fields,” he added.

This year’s edition of the meeting discusses the latest global employment trends, based on the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) report, recent developments and prospects in the labour market, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and employment projections by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in the economic field.

The meeting also explores major developments related to social security, including coverage of new forms of protection and means to enhance stability for workers.

The meeting also addresses the global skills gap, mediation in international labour markets for new jobs, temporary labour, and the use of digital technology.

The G20 is a major forum for economic cooperation and plays a strategic role in enhancing global economic growth and future prosperity, bringing together leaders of the world’s largest economies, with member countries accounting for more than 80 percent of global GDP and 75percent of international trade. G20 member countries are home to nearly 60 percent of the world’s population.

With its comprehensive national policy for the labour market, the UAE has achieved leading positions globally, especially in terms of talent attraction and low labour disputes. It is a world leader in developing advanced and sustainable policies tailored to the specific needs of the UAE labour market. This approach has led to remarkable results, where the UAE recorded a 13 percent growth in its labour force in 2022, compared to 2021. The growth continued into the second quarter of 2023, where the country recorded 9.9 percent growth in in its workforce, compared to the same period last year.