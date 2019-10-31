UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In GCC Commercial Cooperation Committee Meeting

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) A delegation from the Ministry of Economy representing the UAE participated in the 49th GCC Under-Secretaries Committee of Commerce and Industry, which took place today at the headquarters of the council’s General Secretariat in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The meeting was held to prepare for the 58th GCC Ministerial Committee for Commerce meeting, which will be hosted by the Omani capital, Muscat, in November.

The UAE delegation was led by Humaid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Commercial Affairs. It included Ahmed bin Soliman Al Malik, Representative of the Cooperation and International Organisations Administration at the Ministry.

Al Muhairi highlighted the importance of the committee’s meetings to reinforce the cooperation between GCC countries in the areas of the economy, commerce and investment, as well as discussing ways of enhancing their future coordination and collaboration and addressing the challenges faced by the region.

He also pointed out that the preparatory meeting discussed various related issues, such as how to support GCC economic integration.

The agenda of the preparatory meeting comprised several topics related to strengthening the economic environment in GCC member countries, most notably patents, the challenges faced by GCC countries in the areas of trade, innovation and small and medium-sized enterprises, developments to the GCC competition system, and e-commerce.

